Acute ticket crisis at Gabtoli, buses charge ‘double fare’

Rahad Hossain, who works in a government office, came to the terminal to go to Naogaon and vented anger over the situation, alleging that the Shyamoli Paribahan booth is selling BRTC tickets at double price.

“A ticket of non-AC bus is selling for Tk 1,100, though the actual fare from Dhaka to Naogaon is Tk 580. I did not buy the ticket. I will wait and see,” he told Prothom Alo.

Asked about collecting double fare, Shyamoli Paribahan counter master Shawkat Ali Babu said, “We do not have any tickets of Shyamoli Paribahan. We have reserved some buses and are operating those. BRTC took extra money from us for the bus reservation and this is why we are charging extra fare.”