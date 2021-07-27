Aedes larvae: Bombay Sweets among 23 buildings fined

The drive was led by DSCC executive magistrate Mahfuzul Alam Masum, Md Alamgir Hossain, Towhiduzzaman Pavel Md Hasnat Murshed Bhuiyan and others at city’s Shiddeswari, Azimpur, Maniknagar, Imambag, Jorbhita, Matuail, Elephant Road, Imamganj and Kadamtali.
Executive magistrate of zone-10 Md Mamun Mia said, “We found larvae of Aedes mosquito in the basement of the Bombay Sweets’ building during the drive in Kadamtali area and fined them Tk 50,000.”
The officials said the DSCC anti-Dengue drive will be continued as the country is currently seeing a spike of the mosquito-borne disease due to the ongoing monsoon season.
Health authorities reported 143 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
Bangladesh has been seeing over 100 dengue patients for the last four days adding worries to the country’s health services, already overburdened with growing Covid cases and fatalities.