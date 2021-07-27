Aedes larvae: Bombay Sweets among 23 buildings fined

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) on Tuesday found Aedes mosquito larvae in 23 buildings, including one of Bombay Sweets company, and fined them during a drive, reports UNB.

After visiting 394 houses and under-construction buildings, 11 DSCC mobile court teams imposed fines totaling Tk 306,500 in 23 cases after finding a favorable environment for Aedes mosquito breeding in them.