Bailey Road fire: Doctors explain high number of fatalities

Health minister Samanta Lal Sen has confirmed the death of 46 in the fire that broke out in a building on Bailey Road in the capital. Hospital sources say that most of the dead persons do not have marks of any burn injuries. Some do have burn marks, but not that serious.

So why have the fatalities been so high in number? Physicians say that the reason of the deaths is carbon monoxide poisoning.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at 12:15 pm Friday afternoon, Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute’s associate professor and unit head (orange), Prabir Chandra Das, said that it has not been possible to examine the cause of death of those who have died. However, 10 persons, thought to be injured, were brought in late Thursday night.