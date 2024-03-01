None of the 12 injured are out of danger: Health minister

The death toll from the fire at a multi-storied building in the capital’s Bailey Road rose to 46 on Friday. Some 10 persons, who sustained injuries in the fire, are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute and two are admitted at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Health minister Samanta Lal Sen confirmed this to newspersons while visiting the Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute Friday morning. He said none of the 12 injured are out of danger yet.