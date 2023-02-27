Khaleda returns home after health checkup at Evercare hospital

Khaleda's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain said the medical board formed earlier, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, advised her to go under the health check-ups at the hospital.
"She underwent various necessary medical tests at the hospital. The test reports will be available by tomorrow (Tuesday)," he said.
Zahid said the medical board will decide her next course of treatment after assessing her health condition and test reports. Asked about Khaleda's physical condition, he said, "Her condition is as before and it remains unchanged."
Khaleda, a 77-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.
She received treatment at the same hospital six times since she was infected with Coronavirus in April, 2021. In November 2021, Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.