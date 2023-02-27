Khaleda returns home after health checkup at Evercare hospital

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia underwent health checkup at Evercare Hospital in the capital on Monday.

She arrived at the hospital from her Gulshan residence around 5:35 pm and stayed there for over one and a half hours, reports UNB quoting her media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the BNP chairperson underwent several tests at the hospital as per the advice of her medical board.

The BNP chief left the hospital around 7: 13 pm and reached her residence at 8:22 pm, he said.