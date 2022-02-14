Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 begins Tuesday

Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 will begin on Tuesday after being shifted from its traditional 1st February inauguration day due to Covid-19.

The book fair will be held at Bangla Academy premises and the adjacent venue at Suhrawardi Udyan in the capital. This year, the fair is scheduled to be held till 28 February.

However, the duration would get an extension if the Covid-19 situation gets better, state minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid said on Monday.

Bangla Academy announced the details of the fair at a press conference at the AKSB auditorium on Monday, where the state minister and officials of the academy shared the detailed planning of the fair to the media.

Alongside Khalid, Bangla Academy director general poet Nurul Huda, ministry of cultural affairs secretary Md Abul Monsur Ekushey Book Fair organizing committee member secretary Jalal Ahmed were also present at the press conference.

Like the last year, prime minister Sheikh Hasina will virtually inaugurate the fair on Tuesday from Ganobhaban.