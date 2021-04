Islamist hardliner Hefazat-e-Islam’s assistant publicity secretary Sharifullah was arrested in Dhaka on Tuesday night, reports UNB.

He was accused in a case filed under the Special Powers Act in 2013, said Azhar Mukul, additional deputy commissioner of Detective Branch (Wari division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

On Sunday, Hefazat’s organising secretary Azizul Haque Islamabadi was arrested in Chattogram.

The court has put him on a seven-day remand.