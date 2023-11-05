DMP arrests 2,172 BNP men in 89 violence cases

A total of 2,172 leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have been arrested from the capital city since 28 October, on allegations of conducting violence.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Mirza Abbas, and a large number of senior leaders are among the arrestees.

KN Roy Niyoti, additional deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), formally disclosed the arrests on Sunday afternoon, saying they arrested the BNP men in 89 cases filed over incidents of violence during the period.