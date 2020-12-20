Army Headquarters suspends RAOWA Club exec committee

The executive committee of the Retired Armed Forces Officers’ Welfare Association (RAOWA), known as RAOWA Club, has been suspended by the Army Headquarters due to "its failure to maintain discipline" at the club frequented by officers and their families, reports news agency UNB.
Instead, a caretaker body was appointed to the club to run the regular activities and also facilitate amendments to its constitution in line with the directives of the Army Headquarters.
According to a notice posted on the RAOWA Club website and signed by Brigadier General Md Hasan Jahangir, convener of the caretaker Body, RAOWA Club and Director, ST Directorate, Army Headquarters, as per the Manifesto given by Department of Social Services commensurate to the proposal of Army Headquarters, certain procedures will be followed for selection/election of the EC.
The notice said the Chairman, Secretary General and Member Beverage will be selected by AHQ from the interested candidates instead of direct election.
The rank of chairman will be preferably filled by retired Major General/equivalent and above but not below the rank of Brigadier General/equivalent.
The interested members will apply to AHQ for these three posts in a given format as per criteria set in the constitution and competent candidates will be selected by the AHQ after proposer evaluation of the applications while other members of EC will be elected through direct vote of RAOWA members as per criteria and procedures mentioned in its constitution, said the notice.
In a separate notice posted on 17 December, it was said the scheduled annual meeting and scheduled election on 19 December was postponed due “unavoidable circumstances”.