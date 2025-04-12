Call to travel to path of light at Pohela Boishakh celebration

Chhayanaut, a leading cultural institute of the country, will make a call to become a pilgrim of freedom to the path of light along with the Bengali society at its traditional Pravati ceremony in the Pohela Boishakh.

This year, theme of the Pohela Boishakh celebration will be ‘Amar Mukti Aloi Aloi (Light brings my freedom)’.

This was disclosed at a press conference at the Chhayanaut Shongshkriti-Bhobon auditorium in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Friday. The event began with perform ‘Amar Mukti Aloi Aloi’ song.