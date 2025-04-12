Chhayanaut press briefing
Call to travel to path of light at Pohela Boishakh celebration
Chhayanaut, a leading cultural institute of the country, will make a call to become a pilgrim of freedom to the path of light along with the Bengali society at its traditional Pravati ceremony in the Pohela Boishakh.
This year, theme of the Pohela Boishakh celebration will be ‘Amar Mukti Aloi Aloi (Light brings my freedom)’.
This was disclosed at a press conference at the Chhayanaut Shongshkriti-Bhobon auditorium in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Friday. The event began with perform ‘Amar Mukti Aloi Aloi’ song.
Chhayanaut's executive president Dr Sarwar Ali, vice president Khairul Anam Shakil, general secretary Laisa Ahmed Lisa, joint secretary Partha Tanveer Naved and Jayanta Roy were present at the event.
Laisa Ahmed read out a written statement. She said, “This is the 58th New Year celebration of Chhayanau. Humanity and values have degraded across the world. Yet, we do not lose hope and we see dreams to move ahead holding each other’s hand together. The Bengali will rise and time will come to pass a good time together.”
This year, the ceremony has been chalked out with the tune of new light, songs of love to nature and human, and the rise of self-realisation. There will be nine chorus, 12 solos and three recitations. The event will began at the beginning of morning at 6:15 am with raga sangeet and end with the Chhayanaut recitation by Dr Sarwar Ali. The two-hour event will be broadcast live on Bangladesh Television, YouTube and Facebook.
Dr Sarwar Ali said, “Chhayanaut president and maestro Sanjida Khatun is longer with us. If we can altogether follow the path she showed us, then we can truly honour her.” Chhayanaut think this event will unveil the Bengali identity in everyone’s mind, he added.
Partha Tanveer Naved said preparation was underway and they have no security concerns. Hopefully, everything would end smoothly, he added.
The press conference ended with performing two chorus songs – ‘Mora ek brinte duti kusum Hindu, Muslim’ and ‘Ei Bangla Robi Tagore er, Ei Bangla kobi Nazrul er.’