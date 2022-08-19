Ten people put on remand

Crane operator Al Amin, his helper Rakib and Zulfikar each were placed on a four-day remand while the other seven were placed on a two-day remand when they were produced before the court with 10-day and 7-day remand appeals respectively.
Metropolitan magistrate Md Mahbub Ahmed passed the order after the investigation officer of the case, inspector Yasin Gazi produced them before the court.
Earlier, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested all the accused from Dhaka, Gazipur, Bagerhat and Sirajganj on different days.
On Monday, a BRT project girder came crashing down on the car near Uttara's Jasimuddin road when it was being moved onto a trailer, suggesting the use of cranes with insufficient strength in the project.
Rubel, 50, Fahima, 40, her sister Jhorna, 28, and Jhorna's two children Jannat, 6, and Jakaria, 2, got crushed inside the wrecked car.
Fortunately, newlywed couple, Rubel's son Hridoy, 26, and his wife Ria Moni, 21, also travelling with them escaped death.
It came exactly one month after a worker was killed by a falling crane in the Gazipur part of the BRT project. And, last year six workers escaped with injuries after a part of a launching girder collapsed near them, close to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.
A case was filed with Uttara West Police Station over Monday's accident accusing the crane operator, contractor company China Gezhouba Group Corporation and unnamed people.