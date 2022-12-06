PM asks BCL to give befitting reply to anti-AL propaganda

The premier suggested providing information online regarding their (BNP-Jamaat alliance) misdeeds such as arson terrorism, killing of innocent people, corruption and vote rigging during their tenure as a reply of the propaganda.

"It will be enough to stop their propaganda against us and Bangladesh Chhatra League will be able to do it," she opined.

Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to the countrymen not to pay heed to the rumour that the banks have no money.

"We have no problem by the blessing of Allah. Each of the banks has money. So, I request all not to pay heed to any rumour," she said, referring to her talks with the foreign minister, foreign secretary and Bangladesh Bank governor in the last two days.

She said there is a syndicate who are out to mislead the people by spreading falsehood, adding, "I know they will definitely do it (spread rumour) as they are competent to tell lies."