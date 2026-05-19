They wait to be ‘sold’ at the labour market

His name is Darun Ali. Mo one calls him by that name. In his youth, he loved playing the flute. Since then, everyone calls him simply by the name ‘Bashiwala’ — the flute player.

This correspondent met Darun Ali, better known as Bashiwala, at dawn yesterday, Monday, in the Fakirapool water tank area of the capital — the place where working-class people gather every day in search of work, at what many describe as a ‘labour market’.

Darun Ali is a construction worker by profession and is now around 60 years old. While speaking with him, someone from behind suddenly called out, “Hey, Bashiwala! Coming? There’s a job.” Turning around, he asked, “What kind of work?” The reply came: “Construction work. On the seventh floor.”