Banani FR Tower fire: ACC okays charge sheet against 18

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Wednesday approved a charge sheet against 18 people in a graft case filed over FR tower fire in the capital’s Banani area on 28 March 2019.

The national anti-graft agency approved the charge sheet at its regular meeting held at the commission’s headquarters in the capital, an ACC press release said.

On 25 June 2020, ACC deputy director Abu Bakar Siddique filed two cases against 23 people with the ACC’s integrated district office Dhaka-1 to this end.