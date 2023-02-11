‘Don’t try to concoct a story over Sagar-Runi murder’

The journalist community has expressed deep resentment over the authorities’ failure to investigate the murder of journalist couple Sagar-Runi in 11 years. They said the the home minister at the time, Shahara Khatun, had said the killers would be arrested within 48 hours but the authorities failed to even complete the investigation in over 95,000 hours.

They asked if the killers would be punished in 48 years.

The journalists made these remarks at a protest rally in front of Dhaka Reporters Unity today.

Journalist couple Sagar Sarwar and Meherun Runi was killed on 11 February 2012 night at their house in West Rajabazar. Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is investigating the case the sensational murder remains a mystery after 11 years. RAB failed to submit the probe report in the murder case for 95 times.