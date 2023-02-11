‘Don’t try to concoct a story over Sagar-Runi murder’

Dhaka Union of Journalists’ (DUJ) president Sohel Haider Chowdhury said the journalist community is utterly frustrated over what has been done in last 11 years. Journalists are afraid justice would not be meted out in Sagar-Runi murder.
He, however, warned the law enforcers not to concoct any fictitious story over the murder of Sagar-Runi.
“We warn RAB that if you file any probe report making up any fictitious story, hiding the truth, then we, journalist community, would start a war against RAB. Why would RAB fail to submit a probe report 95 times if it really is an elite force? Who would believe you are failing to investigate it? Everybody believes that you don’t have the will to investigate. The state must have been thinking, so if journalists are killed, they are only journalists.”
Several journalist leaders alleged that the culture of impunity created in Sagar-Runi murder made way for murder of many journalists.
Dhaka Reporter’s Unity (DRU) president Mursalin Nomani said, “How long we will have to wait for trial of Sagar-Runi murder? We witness justice being delivered in any murder case but only the incidents of murder of journalists go unpunished.”
He said the journalist community will continue their movement demanding justice over Sagar-Runi murder as long as investigation is not finished and justice not delivered.
DRU’s former president Rafiqul Islam Azad said, “We don’t have any words to console Sagar-Runi’s only son Megh. Justice is not delivered in the murder of journalists.”
The journalist leaders said Digital Security Act is being used to harass journalists. They demanded the controversial act be repealed.
DRU general secretary Mainul Hasan Sohel, vice president Dipu Sarwar, joint secretary Moinul Hasan, executive member Kiran Shiekh, Channel I’s special correspondent Mazharul Haque Manna, Bangladesh Photo Journalist Association’s general secretary Kazi Borhan Uddin, among others, spoke at the protest rally.