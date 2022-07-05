Bikers want to go home on Eid by motorbikes

They submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner of Dhaka last Sunday on the issue.
They said the decision taken by the administration to evade road accidents is logical, but the majority of the accidents take place only because of unskilled and illegal licensed bearing drivers. They should be barred from riding bikes on highways. However, drivers who have valid licenses should be allowed.
They claimed their Eid journey will turn into suffering if they cannot ride their bikes.
Bangladeshi Club Bikers' organisation coordinator Fakir Uddin told Prothom Alo that transportation facilities for home-bound people ahead of Eid-ul-Azha are inadequate. In that case, many people use their own transport to go home to celebrate Eid with their loved ones. It is possible to avoid accidents if the bikes are ridden abiding by the laws. Restrictions on the movements of bikes cannot be the solution to a problem.