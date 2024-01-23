3-day training on International Child Development programme begins

The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, with the support of UNICEF and the European Union (EU), inaugurated the three-day training on The International Child Development Programme (ICDP) on Tuesday.

Elisa Calpona, OIC chief of child protection section, UNICEF Bangladesh, congratulated the state minister for the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs for her recent appointment and appreciated the solid partnership with the ministry.

Calpona advocated for the establishment of the Department of Children Affairs to oversee the national programme to prevent violence and harmful practices in a sustainable manner. She looks forward to the second national symposium on child protection with participation of the prime minister.