Several injured in BCL attack on Chhatra Odhikar

Several people were injured on Friday after BCL men allegedly attacked the members of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad on Dhaka University campus, reports UNB.

The incident took place near TSC as Chhatra Odhikar Parishad activists were preparing to observe the organisation's 6th founding anniversary.

According to Chhatra Odhikar Parishad leaders, they were trying to enter TSC to observe their programme while some BCL men blocked them and carried out the attack.