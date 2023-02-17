Several injured in BCL attack on Chhatra Odhikar

The attack left several Odhikar activists injured, they said. The injured have been taken to Dhaka Medical college hospital for treatment, Odhikar said.
Moreover, Dhaka Post campus correspondent Amjad Hossen was also allegedly harassed by a BCL leader, Farid Jaman, joint secretary of Sergeant Johrul Hoque hall Chhatra League unit.
"Farid Jaman and some of his followers came to me and tried to snatch my mobile and check it while I was taking video of the clash. With the help of the proctorial team and members of law enforcement, I managed to flee”, said Amjad.
Farid tried to snatch my mobile despite knowing my identity as a reporter, Amjad added.
However, Dhaka University Chhatra League General Secretary Tanbir Hasan Saikat denied both allegations and said, "Chhatra League has no connection with this attack. As much as I heard, the activists of Bangladesh Chhatra Odhikar Parishad carried out attack on some general students of the university."
Prof. AKM Golam Rabbani, proctor of Dhaka University, said, "I have heard about an attack. However, Chhatra Odhikar parishad didn’t take any permission from University authority. They should not create any unrest on the campus."