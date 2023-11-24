Cultivating mental health resilience essential in combating cyber bullying

Recognising the imperative role of mental health resilience in the fight against cyber bullying, a nationwide initiative that has been launched by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in collaboration with the ICT Division and ‘Moner Bondhu’ to underscore its urgency.

Titled 'Strengthening Mental Health Resilience against Cyber Bullying and Online Harms,' this campaign aims to raise awareness and empower individuals, particularly women, to fortify their mental well-being in the face of online adversities, stated a press release.