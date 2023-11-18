Two buses torched in Dhaka

Miscreants have set two buses on fire in the capital’s Gulistan and Taltala areas this evening, hours before the commencement of a 48-hour hartal called by the BNP.
Ershad Hossain, control room in-charge at Fire Service and Civil Defense, said a passenger bus was set afire in front of the toll plaza at Gulistan at 7:40 pm on Saturday. Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.
Meanwhile, a Bihanga Paribahan coach was burnt at Taltala of Agargaon at 6:50 pm, said sub-inspector Hasanur Rahman of Kafrul police station, adding a teen was caught red-handed while setting fire to the bus.
He also said no passengers sustained injuries in the fire incident and they are trying to arrest the responsible individuals analysing the CCTV footage.
With this, a total of 126 vehicles have been burnt in the country since 28 October, where 98 incidents are from Dhaka.
The election commission is preparing to hold the next parliamentary polls on 7 January next year, but the key opposition parties have been in an all-out movement for a polls-time neutral government.
Meanwhile, the ruling Awami League has already started selling nomination forms to the aspirant candidates.