Two buses torched in Dhaka

Miscreants have set two buses on fire in the capital’s Gulistan and Taltala areas this evening, hours before the commencement of a 48-hour hartal called by the BNP.

Ershad Hossain, control room in-charge at Fire Service and Civil Defense, said a passenger bus was set afire in front of the toll plaza at Gulistan at 7:40 pm on Saturday. Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.