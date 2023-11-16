BNP announces hartal for Sunday and Monday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party has announced hartal across the country on Sunday and Monday protesting the election schedule and demanding the resignation of the government.

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi made the announcement at a virtual press briefing on Thursday.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “I am declaring the hartal protesting against the one-sided schedule announced by the election commission, demanding the resignation of the government and establishing a neutral caretaker government.”