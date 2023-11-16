Quader rules out dialogue once again

Calling upon all the political parties, the senior AL leader said, “The door is open to all. Come and compete in the participatory election. I would say to the BNP, change your opinion and take part in the polls. The door is open.”

“We don’t want to go to power alone. Instead, we want to compete in the battle of election including all. We want everyone to join the voting. But there is no scope to go beyond the constitution,” said Obaidul Quader.