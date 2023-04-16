Fire safety system of New Super Market was very weak: Fire Service

The fire safety system of New Super Market, next to the New Market in the capital, was very weak, said Fire Service and Civil Defence director (training) Lt. Col. Rezaul Karim, reports news agency UNB.
Besides, the entire market was covered with the banners of the leaders who are contesting the upcoming election of the traders’ association. Because of these banner and festoons, the fire spread quickly in the market, he said while briefing the media on Saturday night.
Moreover, the false ceiling of the market and plastic items helped the fire spread fast. Now it’s time to be careful about these things and avoid them, the fire officer added.
"Though the fire could not be fully extinguished, we are not afraid of any major accident," he said while filing of the report. Twelve fire fighting units were still working on the site that time.
Since the shutters of all the shops were closed and we are checking every shop very carefully, it will take time to douse the fire completely, he said.
Replying to a question, he said that most of the shops on the second and third floors were damaged. Around 250–300 shops have been affected by this devastating fire.
However, the exact number of shops can be determined by the city corporation.
Earlier, the fire broke out at around 5:40 am on Saturday. The first fire fighting unit reached the spot at around 5:43 am.
A total of 28 fire fighting units and teams of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force took part in the effort to douse the fire.
The fire was brought under control around 9:10 am.
Meanwhile, 32 people, including fire fighters, fell sick from the heavy smoke while fire fighters were trying to douse the blaze.