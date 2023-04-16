Fire safety system of New Super Market was very weak: Fire Service

Moreover, the false ceiling of the market and plastic items helped the fire spread fast. Now it’s time to be careful about these things and avoid them, the fire officer added.

"Though the fire could not be fully extinguished, we are not afraid of any major accident," he said while filing of the report. Twelve fire fighting units were still working on the site that time.

Since the shutters of all the shops were closed and we are checking every shop very carefully, it will take time to douse the fire completely, he said.