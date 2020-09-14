Chattogram divisional commissioner tests coronavirus positive

Chattogram divisional commissioner ABM Azad tested positive for coronavirus.
Azad’s test report was delivered Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) on Saturday, UNB quoted Ikhtier Uddin Arafat, personal assistant to the commissioner as saying.
“He is now in isolation at his residence and is doing well,” said Ikhtier.
The wife and elder son of commissioner Azad were found infected with the virus on Thursday.
Besides, a total of 17,850 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the district, said sources at civil surgeon’s office.
Bangladesh reported 31 more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,476 new cases on Sunday taking the death toll to 4733 and total cases to 337,520.