Chattogram divisional commissioner tests coronavirus positive

Chattogram divisional commissioner ABM Azad tested positive for coronavirus.

Azad’s test report was delivered Bangladesh Institute of Tropical and Infectious Diseases (BITID) on Saturday, UNB quoted Ikhtier Uddin Arafat, personal assistant to the commissioner as saying.

“He is now in isolation at his residence and is doing well,” said Ikhtier.

The wife and elder son of commissioner Azad were found infected with the virus on Thursday.