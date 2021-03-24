Close shops by 8pm, DSCC mayor urges shop owners

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has urged the owners of business establishments and shops to shut their shops by 8:00pm every day.

The DSCC mayor came up with the request while talking to reporters after visiting the Gopibagh Boys Club ground in the city on Wednesday as Covid-19 infections are increasing alarmingly in the country.

Some 3,554 people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, the highest number of infections registered by the country in a single day since 15 July last year.

Bangladesh also recorded 18 more Covid-related deaths during the period, raising the death toll to 8,738.