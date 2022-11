One suspect arrested over snatching away militants

Police have arrested a person in a case filed over snatching away two death row convicts from the court premises in Old Dhaka.

The arrestee was identified as Mehedy Hasan Omi, 24, from Sylhet.

An official of the counter terrorism and transnational crime (CTTC) unit confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.

Seeking anonymity, the official told Prothom Alo that Mehedy Hasan participated directly in snatching away the two militants. He is a member of military wing of Ansar Al Islam.