Bangladesh to purchase Turkish fighter drone

Bangladesh is set to purchase a Turkish combat drone -- Bayraktar TB2 – that Ukraine has been using to combat Russian forces in the ongoing war.

The government has signed an agreement with Turkey to purchase the medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle.

Turkish ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan confirmed this to Prothom Alo, saying that the deal was signed recently between the Bangladesh Armed Forces and the drone manufacturing company Bayker Technology.

He said, "I would like to inform you recently we have a company called Bayker which produces drones. Bangladesh Armed Forces has signed a contract with them for the procurement of Bayraktar TB2 UAV. I'm not in a position to give details but I can confirm that there is cooperation between Bangladesh and Turkey regarding drones."

Earlier in an interview with Turkish news agency Anadolu, the Bangladesh ambassador to Turkey, Mosud Mannan, said, “The drones made by Turkey are of international standard. So we can consider purchasing modern equipment in future keeping in mind the needs of our armed forces.”