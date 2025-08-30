‘Complete Shutdown’ continues at BUET, students announce graffiti programme today
Students at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) are observing a “complete shutdown” for the second consecutive day today, Saturday, to press home their three-point demand.
The demonstrating students have announced to hold a graffiti campaign on campus in the afternoon.
All classes and examinations at BUET have been suspended. Earlier on Thursday, the Engineering Rights Movement announced a “complete shutdown” at all engineering universities.
During a visit to several departments at BUET around 10:00 am today, Saturday, no students were seen attending. However, some teachers and administrative staff were present.
Masud Rana, a security guard at the Mechanical Engineering Building, said, “Exams have been cancelled. No students have come.”
A few students were seen moving around campus individually. One student, who requested anonymity, said he had come for urgent research-related work.
An official from the BUET Vice-Chancellor’s office told Prothom Alo that although classes and exams remain suspended, administrative activities are continuing.
BUET student Abrar Faiyaz told Prothom Alo this morning, “In protest against the police attack on BUET students, and as part of our ongoing programme, we will hold a graffiti campaign on campus this afternoon.”
The Engineering Rights Movement platform had announced the “complete shutdown” at a press conference on Wednesday night. According to the announcement, BUET and all engineering universities across the country are to observe the shutdown.
3 demands
The students’ three-point demand includes: recruitment to the grade-9 assistant engineer post only through examination, with BSc in Engineering as the minimum qualification; allowing higher-degree holders to apply for grade-10 posts, which are currently restricted to diploma holders; and, ensuring that only those who have completed a BSc in Engineering are permitted to use the professional title “Engineer.”
The government has already formed a committee to examine the legitimacy of the demands of BSc engineering graduates and diploma degree holders and to prepare recommendations.
What happened earlier
On Tuesday afternoon, BUET students began a sit-in at Shahbagh intersection to press home their demands. The following day, around 11:00 am, they blocked the Shahbagh intersection as part of their pre-declared programme.
At around 1:30 pm, when the students attempted to march towards the Chief Adviser’s official residence, Jamuna, police stopped them near the InterContinental Hotel.
At that time, police used sound grenades, tear gas shells, water cannons and batons to disperse the protesters. Many students were injured in the clashes.