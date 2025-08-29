They kicked me with boots and beat me: BUET student Rafid

A photograph of a police officer holding a student’s mouth shut has gone viral on social media.

Prothom Alo has confirmed the identity of the student in the image as Rafid Zaman Khan, a third-year Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) student at the Sher-e-Bangla Hall of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone late on Thursday night, Rafid said that a police officer grabbed him from behind, covered his mouth and pushed him to the ground.

After reviewing video footage of the incident, he confirmed that the person who knocked him down was deputy commissioner (DC) Masud Alam.