Demo against BJP leaders’ remark on the Prophet in Dhaka

In a brief programme at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram mosque, IAB leaders said they would bring out a mass procession towards the Indian high commission in Dhaka and submit a memorandum at 11:00am on Thursday if those who made derogatory comments on the Prophet are not brought to justice.

The ameer (chief) of IAB and peer of Charmonai Syed Rezaul Karim would lead the mass procession, said the demonstrators.

They also demanded a protest motion be taken in the parliament censuring the remarks of BJP leaders.