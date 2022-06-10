Demo against BJP leaders’ remark on the Prophet in Dhaka

In a brief programme at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram mosque, IAB leaders said they would bring out a mass procession towards the Indian high commission in Dhaka and submit a memorandum at 11:00am on Thursday if those who made derogatory comments on the Prophet are not brought to justice.
The ameer (chief) of IAB and peer of Charmonai Syed Rezaul Karim would lead the mass procession, said the demonstrators.
They also demanded a protest motion be taken in the parliament censuring the remarks of BJP leaders.
The IAB later brought out a procession which paraded towards Nightingale intersection of the city. A huge number of policemen were deployed in the Paltan intersection and a barricade has been put in the Nightingale intersection.
Nupur Sharma, former national spokesperson of BJP made incendiary remarks on the Prophet Mohammed during a televised programme. Later Naveen Kumar Jindal, a former media head of BJP’s Delhi unit, posted a derogatory tweet on Prophet Mohammad. Nupur withdrew her statement as it sparked outrage inside India and the Muslim world. Jindal deleted his tweet.
BJP temporarily suspended Nupur and expelled Jindal in face of protests. A case has been filed against Nupur two weeks after the remark.