Dewanbagi pir passes away

Founder and proprietor of Dewanbag darbar sharif in the capital’s Motijheel area Syed Mahbub-e-Khoda Dewanbagi has passed away.
He was 70.
Dewanbagi breathed his last at 6:48am at a city hospital, Dewanbag sharif’s media coordinator Syed Mehedi Hasan confirmed Prothom Alo.
He said the body of Dewanbagi pir has been kept at Dewanbag darbar sharif. He would be buried at Babe Madina at Motijheel after Zuhr prayer on Tuesday.
Syed Mahbub-e-Khoda was born at Bahadurpur village in Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj on 14 December 1949.
His followers have been started to throng Mothijheel’s Dewanbag darbar sharif since morning.