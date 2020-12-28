Dewanbagi pir passes away

He said the body of Dewanbagi pir has been kept at Dewanbag darbar sharif. He would be buried at Babe Madina at Motijheel after Zuhr prayer on Tuesday.

Syed Mahbub-e-Khoda was born at Bahadurpur village in Brahmanbaria’s Ashuganj on 14 December 1949.

His followers have been started to throng Mothijheel’s Dewanbag darbar sharif since morning.