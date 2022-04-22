Dhaka city braces for Aedes mosquito menace

The density of Aedes mosquito in the capital Dhaka is more than the previous year which may increase further during the upcoming monsoon leading to a spread of dengue.

Researchers at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) feared that rainfall in the city may be followed by an alarming rise in mosquitoes-borne diseases like dengue and malaria.

An outbreak of dengue fever last year claimed 105 lives and sent 28,429 patients to hospital, most of them in the capital city, according to the DGHS.

National Malaria Elimination and Aedes Transmission Disease Control Programme of DGHS has found the dire situation in a recent survey. The 10-day entomological survey was conducted at 100 sites of 98 wards of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).