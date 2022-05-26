Dhaka city corporations fail to prepare list despite time extension

Despite time extension, the two city corporations of Dhaka could not finalise the list of the beneficiaries of the family card yet. Wednesday was the last day to finalise the list of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). The Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) is scheduled to finalise the list by 28 May.

The list is being prepared for selling products of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at a subsidised prices to low income people. However, the decision regarding the date of starting sales was yet to be taken, said TCB spokesperson Humayun Kabir.

According to the circular of the commerce ministry, the lists of family cards were supposed to be prepared by 30 April. The family cards were supposed to reach the ward level by 15 May after its submission to the coordination and monitoring committee of the city corporation and further verification. However, the time was later extended as the list could not be prepared on time.