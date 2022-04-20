On Monday evening, a fracas broke out between the workers of two fast food shops in the New Market over setting up tables to attract customers during Iftar.

At one stage, one Kawsar, a worker of Capital Fast Food, beat up nearby Welcome Fast Food’s worker Bappi.

In return, Bappi called in some Dhaka College students of his acquaintance and carried out an attack on Kawsar to retaliate, but they were beaten out by Kawsar and his associates.