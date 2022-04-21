Dhaka College students place 10-point demand including removal of DC, ADC

The statement said, more than 100 students of Dhaka College were injured in the attack. Students demanded the market owners' association and the law enforcement agencies to bear the expense of the treatment of those students. The family of the pedestrian killed in the attack should be given proper compensation, the statement said.
Demanding the installation of CCTV cameras in every market and shop, the students said that the sidewalks should be cleared, illegal car parking should be stopped and extortion should be halted. They demanded that a code of conduct be formulated and implemented for the officers and employees in each market.
At the press conference, the students said that a special monitoring cell should be set up to stop harassment of the shoppers and sexual harassment of women. They also demanded cancellation of land lease of Dhaka College at Chandrima Super Market and New Market.
The students of Dhaka College clashed with the shop owners and employees of New Market at midnight last Monday. The clash continued the following day. A pedestrian who was injured in the collision later died. Many more were injured.