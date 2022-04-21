Dhaka College students place 10-point demand including removal of DC, ADC

Students of Dhaka College placed 10-point demand holding a press conference including withdrawal of DMP's Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sajjadur Rahman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Harun-or-Rashid and Officer-in-Charge of New Market Police Station Sam Qayyum. The press conference was held at Dhaka College auditorium around 11:30 pm on Wednesday. Masum Billah, a postgraduate student in the history department of the college and Sujoy Bala, a political science student, presented the written statement.

Blaming them for biased statements, the students demanded that the police apologise to the college administration. The agitating students also demanded exemplary punishment by identifying the instigators of the attack on the students and the attackers in the ambulances carrying the patients.