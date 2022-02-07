Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to be launched on 3 more routes: Taposh

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will be launched on three more routes to bring order to the capital's mass transport.

Although the specific dates have not been fixed as yet, the transport services on these routes will commence shortly.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh disclosed this after the 21st meeting of the bus route rationalisation committee on Monday evening. Taposh is the president of the committee. The meeting was held at the Buriganga Hall of the south city head office at Nagar Bhaban.