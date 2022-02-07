Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to be launched on 3 more routes: Taposh

The new routes are: from Ghatarchar of Keraniganj via Farmgate to Vulta of Narayanganj, from Ghatarchar via Basila-Mohammadpur and Science Lab to Meghna Ghat in Kanchpur and another from Ghatarchar via Kakrail to Narayanganj.
Earlier, Dhaka Nagar Paribahan was launched from Ghatarchar to Kanchpur with 50 buses on 26 December. Other than Nagar Paribahan, other buses are still operating on this route.
The mayor said they are conducting operations to seize the unapproved buses. They would be stricter if necessary, he added.
Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Md Atiqul Islam joined the meeting virtually. Other members including Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) chairman ABM Amin Ullah Nuri were present.