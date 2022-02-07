City

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to be launched on 3 more routes: Taposh

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to be launched in 3 more routes
Collected

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan will be launched on three more routes to bring order to the capital's mass transport.

Although the specific dates have not been fixed as yet, the transport services on these routes will commence shortly.

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh disclosed this after the 21st meeting of the bus route rationalisation committee on Monday evening. Taposh is the president of the committee. The meeting was held at the Buriganga Hall of the south city head office at Nagar Bhaban.

The new routes are: from Ghatarchar of Keraniganj via Farmgate to Vulta of Narayanganj, from Ghatarchar via Basila-Mohammadpur and Science Lab to Meghna Ghat in Kanchpur and another from Ghatarchar via Kakrail to Narayanganj.

Earlier, Dhaka Nagar Paribahan was launched from Ghatarchar to Kanchpur with 50 buses on 26 December. Other than Nagar Paribahan, other buses are still operating on this route.

The mayor said they are conducting operations to seize the unapproved buses. They would be stricter if necessary, he added.

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayor Md Atiqul Islam joined the meeting virtually. Other members including Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) chairman ABM Amin Ullah Nuri were present.

