Dhaka WASA managing director Taqsem A Khan on Wednesday said there is a huge gap between water production cost and its price. Now, the government has to subsidise Tk 10 for each litre of water.

Any organisation cannot stand on its own feet taking alms from the government, he said.

Taqsem said WASA wants to raise water tariff by 20 per cent higher than the current price.

More to follow...