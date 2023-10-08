People will decide the future of Bangladesh: Chinese Ambassador

Chinese ambassador in Bangladesh, Yao Wen, has said that the people of Bangladesh alone will decide the future of this country. China wants Bangladesh itself to take care of its sovereignty, geographical integrity and internal affairs so that it can maintain the stability and continue the trend of development, he said.
The Chinese ambassador made the remark while speaking as the special guest at a seminar held on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of China. Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum organised this seminar at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital today, Sunday morning.
At the event, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen said, "I have full confidence that Bangladesh will do well in the future and China-Bangladesh relations will be improved even further."
Expressing satisfaction over the support of the political parties and people of Bangladesh, Yao Wen hoped that Bangladesh-China relations will be strengthened even more. He also expressed his optimism that the cultural ties between these two countries will grow stronger.
‘Bangladesh-China friendship will grow stronger’
Chief guest of the event, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan also hoped that the Bangladesh-China friendship would grow stronger in the future. Commenting that these two countries are long tested friends, the home minister said, “We are always satisfied with the stable bond of trust between Bangladesh and China. Bangladesh-China relations flourished in 2016 and deepened in 2019. China and Bangladesh have been supporting each other in each other’s key interests and initiatives for a long time.”
He said that Bangladesh has always received China's cooperation in all infrastructural development, adding, “Hopefully, China will continue with their partnership in Bangladesh’s development.” He also expressed hope that China will always stand by us in our vision of a developed Bangladesh by 2041.
‘Sanctions won’t be effective’
Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum chairman Samyabadi Dal general secretary Dilip Barua presided over Sunday’s event. He said, “Newer polarisation has begun already. The western powers are the sinking side here. Meanwhile, China and Russia are rising and that’s the reality. So, even if the western powers impose sanctions on us, it won’t be effective.
Dilip Barua also said that the state administration is ready to face the Western sanctions. And the people are powered up for this.
Communist Party of Bangladesh president Shah Alam said that the US does not impose sanction on Israel even if it violates human rights for this is the double standard nature of US’ foreign policy.
Member countries of BRICS, formed under the leadership of China and Russia, are growing every day and that’s a matter of hope, he said.
Professor at the international relations department of Dhaka University, Imtiaz Ahmed believes that the world is seeing the resurrection of China.
A multicentric world is now taking the place of a monocentric world. He also believes that many other powers including China and India will be rising in future. Among others, former diplomat Munsi Faiz Ahmed also spoke at the time.