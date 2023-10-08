People will decide the future of Bangladesh: Chinese Ambassador

Dilip Barua also said that the state administration is ready to face the Western sanctions. And the people are powered up for this.

Communist Party of Bangladesh president Shah Alam said that the US does not impose sanction on Israel even if it violates human rights for this is the double standard nature of US’ foreign policy.

Member countries of BRICS, formed under the leadership of China and Russia, are growing every day and that’s a matter of hope, he said.

Professor at the international relations department of Dhaka University, Imtiaz Ahmed believes that the world is seeing the resurrection of China.

A multicentric world is now taking the place of a monocentric world. He also believes that many other powers including China and India will be rising in future. Among others, former diplomat Munsi Faiz Ahmed also spoke at the time.