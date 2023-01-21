Dhaka-Beijing cooperation becomes stronger: Ambassador Wen

Newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said the gate of cooperation between the two countries is even wider now with huge potential and a promising future.

“Let’s join hands to strive forward in confidence and courage, and promote the solid and steady development of China-Bangladesh cooperation,” he said while celebrating the “Chinese New Year Spring Festival 2023” at a hotel in Dhaka on Friday night.

Education minister Dipu Moni spoke as the chief guest at the function hosted by the Chinese embassy and Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni (ABCA).