Dhaka-Beijing cooperation becomes stronger: Ambassador Wen

Highlighting people to people and cultural relations between the two countries, the education minister said Bangladesh-China friendship and cooperation keeps growing.
She said the history of people to people contact between the two countries is much older than that of diplomatic ties.
"The Chinese New Year is a festival of harmony and cooperation. Harmony is deeply rooted in Chinese heritage. That's why the Chinese people have always valued harmony while maintaining the relations,” said the Chinese ambassador.
He said travel to China will be much easier and more flights will be operational from February due to the new policy announced by the Chinese government.
ABCA president Munshi Faiz Ahmad and its general secretary professor Md Shahabul Haque, among others, spoke at the function.