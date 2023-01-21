Bangladesh

Dhaka-Beijing cooperation becomes stronger: Ambassador Wen

UNB
Dhaka
Chinese ambassador Wen addresses the “Chinese New Year Spring Festival 2023” at a hotel in Dhaka on Friday night.UNB

Newly appointed Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen has said the gate of cooperation between the two countries is even wider now with huge potential and a promising future. 

“Let’s join hands to strive forward in confidence and courage, and promote the solid and steady development of China-Bangladesh cooperation,” he said while celebrating the “Chinese New Year Spring Festival 2023” at a hotel in Dhaka on Friday night.

Education minister Dipu Moni spoke as the chief guest at the function hosted by the Chinese embassy and Association of Bangladesh-China Alumni (ABCA).

Highlighting people to people and cultural relations between the two countries, the education minister said Bangladesh-China friendship and cooperation keeps growing.

She said the history of people to people contact between the two countries is much older than that of diplomatic ties.

"The Chinese New Year is a festival of harmony and cooperation. Harmony is deeply rooted in Chinese heritage. That's why the Chinese people have always valued harmony while maintaining the relations,” said the Chinese ambassador.

He said travel to China will be much easier and more flights will be operational from February due to the new policy announced by the Chinese government.

ABCA president Munshi Faiz Ahmad and its general secretary professor Md Shahabul Haque, among others, spoke at the function.

