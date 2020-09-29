DNCC mayor hopes to make Dhaka free of traffic jam by 2021

“We would gift a traffic jam free city to its inhabitants by 2021. I have invited representatives of police, RAB, BGMEA as part of my ambition to raise this city together. I am inspiring all to plant saplings and going to create 27 parks. But whichever park, we are visiting, finding pending cases,” the mayor further said.

The DNCC mayor also said they didn’t cut any cake on this birthday of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, rather organised a function for children of 74 cleaners to make paintings.

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal attended the function as chief guest, while state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, IGP Benazir Ahmed, RAB director general Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam attended it as special guest.