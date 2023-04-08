Bangladesh Poribeshbid Society organizes Iftar party

Bangladesh Poribeshbid Society, a platform for environmental graduates in the country, organised an Iftar party at a restaurant in the city on Friday.
Environmental graduates from various universities took part in the event.
Treasurer of Mawlana Bhasani Science and Technology University, Md Sirajul Islam attended the programme as chief guest.
Founder of Change Initiative Md Zakir Hossain Khan, Mawlana Bhasani University of Science and Technology’s proctor Md Mozammel Haque, UNDP-Bangladesh’s project lead for GIS and remote sensing Ehsanul Haque, Netherlands embassy’s environment affairs senior adviser Shibli Sadiq, North South University Earth Club’s executive members Rakib Hasan and Syed Anaf Tahsin, Environmental Researchers Bangladesh’s founding members Makam Mahmud and Jaman Sharif, Bangladesh Poribeshbid Society’s president AKM Humayun Kabir Dewan, executive director Abu Jobayer, among others, were present at the event.