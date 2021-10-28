DU student found dead at Dhaka hotel

A 25-year-old Dhaka University (DU) student was found dead at a hotel in the capital’s Segunbagicha area in the early hours of Thursday, UNB reports.

Adnan Sakib, a student of DU’s international relations department (2014-15), lived at the varsity’s Shaheed Sgt Zahurul Haque Hall.

Police said the victim’s wife lodged a missing person’s complaint at the Shahbag police station on Wednesday night after his husband went missing.