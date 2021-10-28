DU student found dead at Dhaka hotel

Cops soon put Adnan’s phone number on surveillance and tracked him down.
Palash Saha, sub-inspector at the Shahbagh police station, said that they scanned the register of Karnaphuli Hotel and went to the room in which Adnan had put up.
Cops broke open the door around 1.30am after getting no response from inside. Inside, they found his body hanging from the ceiling fan. A suicide note has been found in the hotel room, Palash said.
The body was sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Adnan had identified himself as a DU admission seeker at the time of check-in, police said.
“We suspect he ended his life over some personal problems. However, exact details will emerge only after further investigation,” the SI added.