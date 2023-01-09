Killing of Bangladeshi-Amrican in USA: Human chain in front of MoFA demands justice

A human chain was formed in front of the foreign affairs ministry in Dhaka today, demanding justice for the killing of the Bangladeshi-American student of University of Massachusetts, Sayed Faisal.

The protest took place just ahead of the visiting US National Security Council's senior director for South Asia rear admiral Eileen Laubacher's scheduled meeting (2:30pm) with foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen at the foreign ministry.

The protestors shouted: "We want justice."