Dhaka buildings at high risk of earthquake in absence of monitoring

Buildings in Dhaka city metropolitan are at high risk of earthquakes Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (RAJUK) does not check if these structures are being earthquake-resilient.

Moreover, the buildings built in landfills are riskier as loose soil increases the intensity of earthquakes.

Soil tests under the Urban Resilience Project of RAJUK revealed this, according to RAJUK officials involved in the approval of buildings.

In this circumstance, experts fear huge damage if an earthquake like Turkey occurs.

Project officials said buildings on 65 per cent of areas in Dhaka and its surroundings are at high risk of earthquake as the buildings have been constructed there on landfills.

Urban Resilience Project was undertaken in 2015 to increase capacity of the government and non-government organisations and to improve the quality of constructing new buildings. The project will end in October. It is being implemented at a cost of Tk 5.37 billion. The government is providing Tk 351.5 million while the World Bank is providing the rest.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, project director and RAJUK former chief engineer Abdul Latif Helali said soil collected from 1,825 spots under RAJUK has been tested in five ways. More than 10 lab tests have been carried out.