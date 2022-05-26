City

EC seeks applications from new parties for registration

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Election Commission (EC)
Election Commission (EC)File photo

The election commission (EC) has issued a circular directing the new political parties to get registered through due process ahead of the upcoming parliamentary polls.

The political parties that fulfill the terms and conditions of the commission have been asked to apply for registration within 29 August, according to the public circular signed by EC secretary Md Humayun Kabir.

In a conversation with Prothom Alo, additional secretary of the EC, Ashok Kumar Debnath, said, “We have only 39 registered political parties. The commission thinks that some other political parties, if interested, can get registered complying with terms and conditions. Otherwise, they will not be able to run in the election.”

He also said this is why the circular was issued with a three-month timeframe.

The EC circular says the interested parties need to submit applications written on their letterheads for registration. They have to submit some other documents, including party charter, election manifesto (if any), party code of conduct, logo, flag, central executive body details, and official bank account statement.

Earlier in 2017, the EC had issued public notice for registering political parties. Then the number of registered political parties was 40, later it declined to 39.

Read more from City
Post Comment