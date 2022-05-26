EC seeks applications from new parties for registration

In a conversation with Prothom Alo, additional secretary of the EC, Ashok Kumar Debnath, said, “We have only 39 registered political parties. The commission thinks that some other political parties, if interested, can get registered complying with terms and conditions. Otherwise, they will not be able to run in the election.”
He also said this is why the circular was issued with a three-month timeframe.
The EC circular says the interested parties need to submit applications written on their letterheads for registration. They have to submit some other documents, including party charter, election manifesto (if any), party code of conduct, logo, flag, central executive body details, and official bank account statement.
Earlier in 2017, the EC had issued public notice for registering political parties. Then the number of registered political parties was 40, later it declined to 39.