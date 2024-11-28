Hasnat’s car hit by another vehicle at Gulistan
Students Against Discrimination (SAD) convener Hasnat Abdullah survived an accident when the car he boarded was hit by another vehicle in the capital's Gulistan area. It came hours after a vehicle of his motorcade suffered an accident in Chattogram.
According to the police, another vehicle collided with Hasnat’s car as it was crossing the toll plaza on the Jatrabari-Gulistan flyover on Thursday morning.
Saleh Uddin, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Wari division, told Prothom Alo that both vehicles involved in the collision were seized following the incident.
In a Facebook post, Sarjis Alam, general secretary of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation, described the crash as a deliberate attempt to ram into Hasnat’s car.
He wrote, “We returned to Dhaka in a different vehicle from Chattogram the previous night, dropping Hasnat at Cumilla on the way. This morning, we came to know that yet again, a vehicle tried to ram into Hasnat’s car from behind. How long will these conspiracies continue? How many Hasnats will you kill?”
Recalling their movement, Sarjis said, “Don’t you remember the days of the uprising? When one was hit by bullets, another stood in their place instead of stepping back. Similarly, if one Hasnat is killed, thousands of Hasnats are ready to stand in his place. Do not dare to obstruct the way of Bangladesh. This young generation does not bow down. We have learned to die. We are open to be killed."
Earlier, a truck had struck a vehicle in the motorcade of Hasnat Abdullah and Sarjis Alam in Lohagara of Chattogram, at around 7:30 pm on Wednesday. The vehicle suffered damages, but all passengers remained unharmed.