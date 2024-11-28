Hasnat’s car hit by another vehicle at Gulistan

Saleh Uddin, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Wari division, told Prothom Alo that both vehicles involved in the collision were seized following the incident.

In a Facebook post, Sarjis Alam, general secretary of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation, described the crash as a deliberate attempt to ram into Hasnat’s car.

He wrote, “We returned to Dhaka in a different vehicle from Chattogram the previous night, dropping Hasnat at Cumilla on the way. This morning, we came to know that yet again, a vehicle tried to ram into Hasnat’s car from behind. How long will these conspiracies continue? How many Hasnats will you kill?”