TOAB demands to continue the existing VAT exemption

The finance minister proposed to withdraw the existing VAT exemption on tour operator services in the proposed budget announced on 6 June, stated a press release.

In this context, president of tour operators association of Bangladesh (TOAB) and chairman of FBBCI Travel, Tour and Hospitality standing committee Md Rafeuzzaman demanded to maintain the existing VAT benefits of tour operators for the sake of developing tourism industry in a press conference organised by TOAB today, Wednesday at the Nasrul Hamid Auditorium of Dhaka Reporters Unity.