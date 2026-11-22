Chinese vloggers' videos put Uttara's Tekpara in spotlight, but settlement remains unchanged
A canal runs along the western edge of Sector 12 in Uttara, Dhaka. On one side are a planned residential neighbourhood, wide roads and rows of high-rise buildings. On the other are narrow alleys, tin-roofed houses and a densely populated settlement. The two sides look like two different worlds. Locally, this settlement is known as Tekpara.
Tekpara has recently come into the spotlight because of live videos recorded by Chinese nationals. For months, they have roamed the settlement's narrow alleys, filming their surroundings. They have recorded videos at tea stalls, along roadsides and even inside people's homes. In some of these videos, Tekpara has been presented as New Delhi, the capital of India. Questions have also been raised about the accuracy of information shared in these videos.
On 10 November, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reacted to the videos, calling for action against the Chinese nationals.
At a press conference, Jaiswal said, "It is unfortunate for both countries when people living in one country run down another country in this manner. Those involved in creating and promoting false narratives should understand that this also damages the credibility of their own country."
Although the videos by Chinese nationals have brought Tekpara into the spotlight, the settlement has a history of its own. How did a densely populated neighbourhood emerge in an area once surrounded by farmland and wetlands? Why has Tekpara remained deprived of basic civic amenities even as Uttara developed into a planned residential area? Who lives here, and how do they make a living?
Tekpara in videos, described as New Delhi
For several months, several groups of Chinese nationals have been visiting Tekpara and neighbouring areas in Uttara to record videos. Some have introduced Tekpara as New Delhi, the capital of India. They have also made derogatory remarks about the area's environment, people's lifestyles and food.
However, not all videos recorded by Chinese nationals have contained negative comments about Bangladesh. Some have also been heard making positive remarks about the country.
Local residents allege that the vloggers often enter their homes without permission while recording videos. This has caused irritation and anger among residents.
On 6 November, Prothom Alo published a report titled, Chinese citizens making live videos from morning till night, even going inside people’s homes.
Since 7 November, the Chinese nationals have no longer been seen livestreaming in different parts of Uttara. Local residents said they had not noticed Chinese nationals moving around the neighbourhood for several days.
Police at the local police station, meanwhile, said surveillance and law enforcement activities had been stepped up following media reports. Their activities have declined since then.
From elevated land to Tekpara
Tekpara is located at the northern edge of Uttara, within the jurisdiction of Turag Police Station.
Speaking to local residents, it was learnt that the area was largely agricultural land until before 2000. Rice, jute and various other crops were cultivated there. Compared with the surrounding low-lying areas, a section of what is now Tekpara stood slightly higher. Locals referred to this elevated land as 'tek'. The name of the neighbourhood gradually evolved into Fulbaria Tekpara.
According to residents, there were only five or six houses in the area around 1990. The rest of the land was used for cultivation. People also earned their livelihoods by fishing in the canal in front of the settlement.
One of the earliest homesteads belonged to Sheikh Nazimuddin, who died several years ago. His 55-year-old grandson Amir Hossain told Prothom Alo, "Our land was higher than the surrounding areas. That is why many people called it 'tek'. Eventually, the place came to be known as Tekpara."
Recalling the area's past, Amir Hossain said that although the surrounding areas were submerged during the 1988 floods, their homes remained above water because the land was elevated.
He remembers seeing rice and jute fields in the area during his childhood. Later, different companies began buying land and constructing buildings.
The canal was once teeming with fish
The canal in front of Tekpara also looked very different in the past. Its water was not as dirty and foul-smelling as it is today. Different types of boats used to ply the waterway, and many local residents earned their livelihoods by fishing.
Bedon Mia, 65, a local resident, told Prothom Alo that the canal water was once very clean. People made a living by catching fish. Steamers and launches used to travel along the river. Rice fields stretched as far as the eye could see on both sides. During the monsoon, surrounding agricultural land would be submerged, turning into large water bodies where local people caught fish.
Bedon Mia also described how land prices have increased over the years. According to him, a katha of land in Tekpara cost around Tk 100,000 in 2000. The price has now risen to Tk 8–9 million. In the planned residential areas of Uttara, however, a katha of land can cost between Tk 20 million and Tk 30 million.
More than 300 families, most of them tenants
While only a handful of families lived in Tekpara in the past, the settlement is now home to more than 300 families. Most are tenants. Many landowners in the area live in different affluent neighbourhoods of Uttara.
During a visit to Tekpara on 21 November, this correspondent found a densely populated settlement along a small canal. Most houses have tin walls and roofs, while some are semi-pucca structures. The internal roads are narrow and unpaved. Some areas are damp, and rubbish is scattered around the houses. There is also a noticeable lack of adequate drainage and hygienic sanitation facilities. The canal in front of the settlement emits a foul smell.
A large proportion of the residents have moved to Dhaka from different districts in search of work. Some drive auto-rickshaws, while others run small shops. Many women work as domestic helpers in nearby homes. They have settled here because rents are relatively low.
Idris Ali, a tenant in the area, told Prothom Alo that house rents are lower here than in neighbouring areas, which is why he lives in Tekpara with his family.
He moved to Dhaka with his family around 2017 because they had no land in their village. He has lived in Tekpara ever since and now works as a rickshaw puller.
Planned Uttara, an old settlement next door
Tekpara was not the only area that once had vast stretches of open fields, wetlands and low-lying land. Much of Uttara was once similar, with agricultural activities and fishing in the wetlands.
Later, to ease Dhaka's housing shortage and reduce pressure on the city, the then Dhaka Improvement Trust (DIT) took an initiative to develop a planned satellite town in the northern part of the capital.
In 2002, a research paper by Mamun Rashid, then an assistant professor at the Department of Architecture of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), was published on the university's website under a training programme of Sweden's Lund University.
The study, titled Housing at Uttara Model Town in Dhaka City, outlines the history of Uttara's planned urban development.
According to the study, a feasibility survey for planned urbanisation of the area was conducted in June 1965. The project was initially named 'North Satellite Township'. Its name was changed to Uttara Residential Model Town in 1980.
In 1987, the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) was established, replacing the Dhaka Improvement Trust.
The first phase of development in Uttara was completed in 1992. Around 6,000 plots were allocated on 950 acres of land during this phase.
Development of the second phase began in 1992. It was completed in 1998, with 5,315 plots allocated on 438 acres of land.
A study titled Communities in a Growing Megacity: A Pathway to Urban Sustainability for Uttara, Dhaka, presented at the International Green Architecture Conference in 2018, provides details of the third phase of Uttara's development plan.
According to the study, planning for this phase began in 1999–2000. The project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) in May 2000. Land acquisition began in 2000–2001, while development work started in 2004.
The implementation of different phases of Uttara's residential projects gradually transformed the surrounding areas as well. Planned residential neighbourhoods, high-rise buildings and commercial establishments replaced agricultural land and wetlands. Land prices rose, and people's lifestyles changed.
Despite being adjacent to Uttara's planned residential areas, Tekpara continues to lag behind in terms of civic amenities. However, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) has said it has plans to develop the area.
SM Shafiqul Rahman, chief town planner (additional charge) of DNCC, told Prothom Alo that a development plan has already been undertaken for Uttara's extended or adjoining areas, including Tekpara, Fulbaria and Nalbhog.
Residential projects developed in different phases have transformed Uttara and its surrounding neighbourhoods. Agricultural land and wetlands have given way to high-rise buildings, roads have been widened, and land prices have increased several times over.
But Tekpara remains outside this transformation. Although only a canal separates the two neighbourhoods, the gap in living conditions is considerable. Narrow alleys, tin-roofed houses and a lack of basic civic amenities remain part of everyday life in this settlement, right next to a planned urban area.