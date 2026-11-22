A canal runs along the western edge of Sector 12 in Uttara, Dhaka. On one side are a planned residential neighbourhood, wide roads and rows of high-rise buildings. On the other are narrow alleys, tin-roofed houses and a densely populated settlement. The two sides look like two different worlds. Locally, this settlement is known as Tekpara.

Tekpara has recently come into the spotlight because of live videos recorded by Chinese nationals. For months, they have roamed the settlement's narrow alleys, filming their surroundings. They have recorded videos at tea stalls, along roadsides and even inside people's homes. In some of these videos, Tekpara has been presented as New Delhi, the capital of India. Questions have also been raised about the accuracy of information shared in these videos.

On 10 November, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reacted to the videos, calling for action against the Chinese nationals.

At a press conference, Jaiswal said, "It is unfortunate for both countries when people living in one country run down another country in this manner. Those involved in creating and promoting false narratives should understand that this also damages the credibility of their own country."

Although the videos by Chinese nationals have brought Tekpara into the spotlight, the settlement has a history of its own. How did a densely populated neighbourhood emerge in an area once surrounded by farmland and wetlands? Why has Tekpara remained deprived of basic civic amenities even as Uttara developed into a planned residential area? Who lives here, and how do they make a living?