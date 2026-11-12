Chinese vloggers no longer seen in Uttara, what were they doing?

Chinese nationals used to roam various areas of the capital’s Uttara livestreaming from morning until night. Alleys, people’s homes, streets—nothing was spared by their cameras.

In these videos, they introduced various locations in Uttara as New Delhi, the capital of India, while also making various negative remarks about the lifestyle of local residents. However, since 7 November, they have no longer been seen livestreaming in different parts of Uttara.

Local residents say they have not noticed Chinese nationals moving around different parts of Uttara for the past few days.