A long wait for bodies since morning

Several people have come to Siddique Bazar near the Gulistan intersection in the capital early morning on Wednesday in search of their near ones, who have been missing since the explosion on Tuesday.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence called off the rescue operation for the day at around 11:00 pm on Tuesday. They will resume the operation on Wednesday morning. Before that, a team of the Bangladesh Army will go there and ensure security.

There was an explosion in a seven-storied building by the North-South Road in the Siddique Bazar area at around 4:45 pm. As of now, 18 people have died. As many as 16 bodies have been handed over to the family members of the victims.